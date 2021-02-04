Fire at Northwoods manufacturing causes minimal damage

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kingsford Public Safety Department (KPSD) reported that a fire has been put out at an area facility.

Public Safety responded to a call about the fire at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. First units arrived at Northwoods manufacturing shortly after and found that Northwood employees had been able to keep the fire confined with the help of fire extinguishers.

The fire started and was kept contained to one of the exhaust stacks in the painting booth, according to a press release from the Kingsford Public Safety Department. KPSD were able to extinguish the rest of the fire with minimal damage.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.