City of Ishpeming and City of Negaunee contribute towards kayak launch at Teal Lake

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming and the City of Negaunee are contributing $5K each towards the construction of a kayak launch on both ends of Teal Lake.

A proposal was heard at the Ishpeming City Council at their Wednesday night meeting. Both cities are in support of the Ishpeming Rotary Club in construction of the launches.

Grants are being sought to help with the cost of construction, which is estimated at $152K.

“It’s a joint adventure,” says Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini. “The City of Ishpeming has volunteered to step in and apply as one application for both ends of the lake. The Rotary Club is going to seek the predominance of the matched money. And then we’re going after a couple of grants.”

They also intend to make the launches ADA compliant.

A final resolution is expected to be prepared next month.

