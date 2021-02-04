Caspian man pleads not guilty to sexual conduct charges in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The case of a man who is facing criminal sexual conduct charges in Iron County has been bound over to circuit court.

30-year-old Russell Andrew Cook of Caspian pleaded not guilty to two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd degree. According to court documents, this is a felony charge of engaging in sexual contact with a person under 13 years of age. Cook faces up to 15 years in prison and a lifetime of monitoring if convicted. Cook has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

The charges stem from an incident that happened somewhere between May and December of 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 22 and a jury trial is set for May 4 and May 5.

