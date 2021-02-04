Advertisement

Caspian man pleads not guilty to sexual conduct charges in Iron County

30-year-old Russell Andrew Cook of Caspian pleaded not guilty to two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd degree.
Russell Cook Mugshot
Russell Cook Mugshot(WLUC Newsroom)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The case of a man who is facing criminal sexual conduct charges in Iron County has been bound over to circuit court.

30-year-old Russell Andrew Cook of Caspian pleaded not guilty to two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd degree. According to court documents, this is a felony charge of engaging in sexual contact with a person under 13 years of age. Cook faces up to 15 years in prison and a lifetime of monitoring if convicted. Cook has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

The charges stem from an incident that happened somewhere between May and December of 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 22 and a jury trial is set for May 4 and May 5.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow
ON THE WAY: Accumulating wet snow and arctic blast
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Whitmer
Senate Republicans reject Gov. Whitmer’s appointees to NMU and MTU
Dickinson County Deputies were led on a chase after a vehicle fled Florence County deputies on...
Pursuit on Michigan-Wisconsin border leads to standoff, arrest
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Calumet's Cafe Rosetta facing penalties
Calumet's Cafe Rosetta facing penalties
Upper Michigan pet owners should pay attention as temps lower
Upper Michigan pet owners should pay attention as temps lower
Winter high school contact sports can soon resume
Winter high school contact sports can soon resume
Winter storm leaving heavy snow and dangerous road conditions
As winter weather moves in, Marquette is preparing for dangerous road conditions
Downtown Marquette businesses offer a variety of options to serve the community during the...
Small Business Association of Michigan discusses benefits