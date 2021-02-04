Café Rosetta faces possible jail time if court orders aren’t followed

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Café Rosetta has 15 days to convince the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) it is complying with court orders to get its food license reinstated.

During the virtual court proceeding Thursday morning, Honorable Wanda M. Stokes asked Danielle Allison-Yokom, MDARD attorney, what penalty they wanted enforced if the café continues not to comply.

“If fines are not sufficient to do so,” Allison-Yokom said. “Then the statute does provide for jail time. The state would like to avoid that if possible.”

MDARD stripped the Calumet Café of its food license back in December. Allison-Yokom said they are on a mission to bring Café Rosetta in compliance with the law.

The establishment has already been fined the maximum amount of $7500 for operating without its food license and defying two restraining orders put in place by Judge Stokes.

“The law is there for a reason,” Judge Stokes said. “If we decide that we’re going to not follow it because we don’t have to, then there has to be consequences for that.”

The eatery’s attorney, David Kallman, argues that the fine has been paid and the restaurant is now following guidelines of the state’s most recent epidemic order issued by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

However, Judge Stokes said that’s not enough.

“Without a license she shouldn’t be operating at all,” Judge Stokes said. “Whether she’s following the protocols at this point or not.”

During the next fifteen days, Café Rosetta is not permitted to operate.

TV6 reached out to Café Rosetta owners for comments but has not received a response as of Thursday.

