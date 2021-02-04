As winter weather moves in, Marquette is preparing for dangerous road conditions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Below zero temperatures and heavy snow fall means an increase in dangerous road conditions.

And Marquette County Sheriff, Greg Zyburt, said if you don’t need to leave the house, you shouldn’t.

“In weather like this it’s very dangerous, not only for yourself and the people you’re driving with, but if you get into an accident with someone else, you’re taking other people’s lives.”

If you do need to leave the house however, City of Marquette Director of Public Works, Scott Cambensey, said you should give yourself extra time. Plows will be out, but it can take anywhere from seven to ten hours to clear road conditions.

“We have eight routes for the City of Marquette, and we have a person assigned to each of those routes, and generally, we have a person assigned not only on day shift, but also on night shift,” Cambensey said.

And parking on the correct side of the road or in a driveway will help to ensure roads are cleared as much as possible.

But if you do find yourself on the side of the road waiting for help, Sheriff Zyburt said it may take longer than normal.

“A lot of times there will be ten to twelve cars that will go off the road at the same time, so you can be sitting there for up to an hour.”

Keeping things like a blanket, a shovel, a traction mat for your tires, and any food and drinks in your car are the first steps to being prepared.

“Make sure you have good tires on your vehicle for the winter. People just really need to plan accordingly,” Cambensey said.

If there is a need for salt on a road, Cambensey said you can call Public Works and they’ll be over as soon as possible.

