Widespread Wet Snow on Thursday

Much Colder Air Settles in on Friday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Snow likely; some rain mixed in near Lake Michigan; widespread amounts in the 5-9 inch range

Highs: 30s

Friday: Blustery and colder with snow showers and flurries, mainly in the west-wind snow belts

Highs: around 10 far west, 20s and falling elsewhere

Saturday: Very cold, snow showers and flurries in the northwest-wind snow belts

Highs: around zero far west, single numbers to low teens elsewhere

Sunday: Bitter cold with snow showers and flurries north

Highs: around zero, coldest west, warmest east and along the Lake Superior shoreline

Very cold weather with off and on lake effect snow showers are expected through the balance of next week.

