Widespread Wet Snow on Thursday
Much Colder Air Settles in on Friday
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Snow likely; some rain mixed in near Lake Michigan; widespread amounts in the 5-9 inch range
Highs: 30s
Friday: Blustery and colder with snow showers and flurries, mainly in the west-wind snow belts
Highs: around 10 far west, 20s and falling elsewhere
Saturday: Very cold, snow showers and flurries in the northwest-wind snow belts
Highs: around zero far west, single numbers to low teens elsewhere
Sunday: Bitter cold with snow showers and flurries north
Highs: around zero, coldest west, warmest east and along the Lake Superior shoreline
Very cold weather with off and on lake effect snow showers are expected through the balance of next week.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.