Weather Postponement for the Barnelopet Ski Event Which Had Been Scheduled for Sunday

By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) -Due to the expectations of dangerous wind chills the Barnelopet children’s ski event which was scheduled for this coming Sunday has been postponed until Sunday February 21.

All other aspects of the event planned for the Maasto Hiihto ski trails will remain the same.

Details are available under the Events menu at www.knsc.org.

For additional information, contact Wayne Stordahl at 906-482-0292 or John Diebel: john.diebel@sbcglobal.net.

