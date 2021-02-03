VA in Iron Mountain administers second COVID-19 vaccines to veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, many veterans including Robert Waliczek received their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, through the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.

“I just feel I needed it, protection,” said Waliczek.

Waliczek says after his first shot he had a sore arm, but so far no problems with his second.

The VA’s associate chief for inpatient nursing, Paul Seim says no major allergic reactions have been reported at this VA.

“We still are very cautious, and observe each person that is vaccinated, for a minimum of 15 minutes, depending on what their history is,” said Seim.

Seim says the VA has administered nearly 3,300 vaccines and that is all being done with help from volunteers.

He says the hospital schedules both the first and second dose at the same time, so veterans know when they will be fully vaccinated.

“We are using the vaccine almost as fast as they can supply it to us,” he added.

He says on Monday a shipment of about 2,000 doses will arrive at the VA and those are already allocated for.

“In the next week and a half, we’re going to give about 2,500 hundred doses, and about 600 hundred second doses,” he explained.

And Waliczek says he’s just happy he was one of the first veterans to receive his second shot.

“I’m 72 years old, and I’m just taking it because I feel it’s needed,” said Waliczek.

The VA is currently receiving a limited supply of the vaccine, therefore they will call and let veterans know when there is an appointment available.

