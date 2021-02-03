Senate Republicans reject Gov. Whitmer’s appointees to NMU and MTU

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Senate Republicans have rejected several appointees by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In a party-line vote, republicans blocked appointments by the governor to the Board of Trustees for Northern Michigan University and Michigan Technological University.

“So here we are again,” said Sen. Ed McBroom, R-38th State Senate District.

For the second time in one week, the senate has voted to reject a total of 18 appointees made by the governor. Republicans say, it’s because they haven’t had a voice in Whitmer’s coronavirus restrictions.

“She can suspend what people wear, where they go, what they buy, where they can work, when they can work, where they can eat,” said Sen. McBroom on the senate floor. “What other options do we have at this point?”

Among the rejections, Andrea Dickson to MTU’s Board of Trustees and Jason Morgan to NMU’s Board. Morgan, an NMU graduate, says he wanted to help the university.

“I really wanted to serve and I was so passionate about doing that work,” said Morgan, a rejected appointee to Northern Michigan University’s Board of Trustees.

Morgan, who is a democrat commissioner in Lower Michigan, says this doesn’t help the university during unstable times.

“I was a first-generation college student who had to overcome a disability to get through school and it was something special at Northern that help me do that,” said Morgan.

Democrats say, republicans haven’t been willing to compromise on restrictions. Senator McBroom disagrees:

“Oh should we comprise over whether it’s 10 o’clock or 11 o’clock tonight that the restaurants have to close? Would that prove something?,” said Sen. McBroom.

Republicans argue they have tried to work with the governor without success.

“Does a majority of the state demand a mask mandate? Does a majority of the state demand restaurants be closed?,” said Sen. McBroom.

You can watch Sen. McBroom full speech on the senate floor here.

Tonight, the governor’s office criticizing the GOP action:

“We’re not going to be distracted by petty partisan games. The governor is focused on achieving the state’s goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michigan adults as soon as possible so we can get our kids back in school safely, return to a strong economy, and get back to normal day-to-day activities. Michigan families, students, and small businesses are counting on the legislature to stop the partisan games and pass a robust recovery plan that doesn’t block badly-needed resources for vaccines and classrooms.”

On Feb. 25, the senate will consider whether to approve the appointment of the new director the state health department, Elizabeth Hertel.

If Hertel is blocked, the state would be left without a health chief.

