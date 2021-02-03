Advertisement

Sen. Peters helps negotiate COVID relief

The democrat met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday morning.
Sen. Gary Peters talks with reports on Feb. 3.
By Nick Friend
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan) continues to help negotiate a covid-19 relief bill with republicans.

The democrat met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday morning and says vaccine distribution remains among the top priorities in the package.

The second-term senator is also the Incoming Chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

Peters says he will hold a hearing on the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol “soon”.

“To take a look at how the capitol police responded to the attack, but also looking at it in a broader fashion understanding that this is also a reflection of domestic terrorist groups,” said Sen. Peters.

Peters also says cyber security will be a top priority in his committee.

Republicans did not immediately respond to the senators new role.

