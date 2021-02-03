Advertisement

Sawyer International Airport prepares for possible weather delays

Staff is doing everything possible to prevent delays caused by snow and ice.
Sawyer International Airport in K. I. Sawyer.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
K. I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - With the projected snow coming to Marquette County on Thursday, airline passengers are warned to be prepared for possible delays and cancellations.

Duane Duray, director of operations at Sawyer International Airport, says his staff is doing everything they can to prevent those delays. He adds that so far this winter, the airport has experienced fewer mechanical difficulties than usual due to recent mild weather.

However, plowing the runway and de-icing planes are essential for safe travel. Duray says those tasks should not be rushed, but crews will work to ensure flights depart as close as possible to their scheduled time.

“I feel confident with our staff,” Duray said. “We have already made the notifications to be aware that they may have to come out for snow removal. Our intentions are that tomorrow could go as close to business as usual as we possibly can make it.”

To keep up with any changes to the flight schedule, visit sawyerairport.com.

