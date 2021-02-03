Pursuit on Michigan-Wisconsin border leads to standoff, arrest

DICKINSON COUNTY Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County Deputies were led on a chase after a vehicle fled Florence County deputies on Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the Dickinson and Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Dickinson County Dispatch was contacted by Florence County at around 10:38 p.m. that a 2002 Jeep Liberty was fleeing Florence Deputies, leaving the town of Florence on US-2. Deputies from Florence County reported that the vehicle was headed towards the Michigan/Wisconsin border.

Dickinson County Deputies deployed “stop sticks” at the state line on US 2 near the M-95 junction. The vehicle hit the stop sticks, and also damaged a Sheriff’s patrol unit. The pursuit continued eastbound into the City of Iron Mountain. His vehicle was on only two tires during the chase into Iron Mountain.

The suspect fled his vehicle at the 500 block of 5th street and then barricaded himself in a home. The suspect was then identified as a 28-year-old man who is on parole in the State of Michigan. The suspect said that he was holding a child hostage in the home and was going to kill the child if his demands were not met. The Dickinson County Critical Response Team was activated.

Investigators discovered that the man was inside the home by himself and had provided false statements as a ruse to avoid arrest and negotiations were eventually severed by the suspect.

The tactical team made entry into the home at 1:24 a.m. on Wednesday morning. He was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Dickinson County Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries. He is currently lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Facility on several charges. His name will be released pending arraignment.

Dickinson County and Florence County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by the Iron Mountain Police Department, Kingsford Public Safety Office, Michigan State Police 85 Post, The Dickinson County Critical Incident Response Team, and Integrity Care ambulance.

