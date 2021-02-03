President Biden mandates masks on planes

K. I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - State face mask requirements are now backed by an executive order from President Joe Biden.

According to President Bidens’ transportation mask mandate, all passengers and staff must wear a face covering in airports and during flights. For Sawyer International Airport, director of operations Duane Duray says this is nothing new.

“Marquette County and the Department of Health and Human Services with the state of Michigan have always mandated that we wear masks,” Duray explained. “From the very beginning, we have taken a very proactive stance to make traveling out of Marquette and out of Sawyer International as safe as possible for our guests.”

Duray says overall, passenger numbers have dropped significantly since the start of the pandemic. However, he’s optimistic that an increase in vaccinations will lead to an increase in travel.

“We are probably at about 30% of what we were pre-COVID, but the numbers have started to climb,” said Duray. “We feel that as this vaccine gets distributed throughout the country, our travelers are going to once again start to feel a little bit more comfortable.”

Duray hopes the new regulations will give passengers added peace of mind that they are safe all the way from check-in to arrival.

“If I’m going to travel via the airlines and I know that everybody is going to be complying with the rules and wearing a mask, my confidence is going to rise, and I would take that as the general consensus,” Duray said. “As long as everybody abides by the rules, I think that we could see an end to this sooner than later.”

For now, the signs reminding passengers of the mask requirement aren’t going anywhere.

