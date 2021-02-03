Advertisement

One More Pleasant, Mild Day Before Major Weather Changes Begin

On Thursday with Snow, Followed by Much Colder Temperatures Friday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday: Sun filtered by high clouds

Highs: 30s

Thursday: Wet snow developing, possibly mixed with rain, especially along Lake Michigan; significant accumulations are expected especially afternoon and at night

Highs: 30s

Friday: Snow will transition early to snow showers off Lake Superior over western sections; snow diminishing east, windy and colder

Highs: around 10 far west, 30 east early with temperatures falling through the day

Saturday: Blustery and very cold with snow showers, heaviest in the west-northwest wind snow belts

Highs: single numbers to about 10 above, coldest west

Bitter cold weather is expected for Sunday into early next week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonorrhea illustration.
Marquette County seeing spike in cases of gonorrhea
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Downtown Crystal Falls is seen in Jan. 2021.
Mayor, bar owner cautions indoor dining reopening isn’t a ‘green light’
(Left to right, top to bottom) Rep. Sara Cambensy (D), Rep. Beau LaFave (R), Rep. Greg...
U.P. lawmakers call for higher capacity limits at restaurants

Latest News

arctic
System to bring pattern change
snow
A warm start followed by a big winter change
Daytime highs climbing to the 30s in some locations plus light snow chances north
Monday’s weather a walk on the mild side to begin February
Chance of snow showers & flurries mainly in the Western U.P.; mostly cloudy eastward
“Hello, Goodbye”: January weather ending in a flurry Sunday