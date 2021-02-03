One More Pleasant, Mild Day Before Major Weather Changes Begin
On Thursday with Snow, Followed by Much Colder Temperatures Friday
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wednesday: Sun filtered by high clouds
Highs: 30s
Thursday: Wet snow developing, possibly mixed with rain, especially along Lake Michigan; significant accumulations are expected especially afternoon and at night
Highs: 30s
Friday: Snow will transition early to snow showers off Lake Superior over western sections; snow diminishing east, windy and colder
Highs: around 10 far west, 30 east early with temperatures falling through the day
Saturday: Blustery and very cold with snow showers, heaviest in the west-northwest wind snow belts
Highs: single numbers to about 10 above, coldest west
Bitter cold weather is expected for Sunday into early next week.
