ON THE WAY: Accumulating wet snow and arctic blast

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A front moves across the U.P. tomorrow through Friday. With temperatures trending above normal in the 30s we’re looking at widespread wet and heavy snow. It slowly moves in during the day and increases by the afternoon. Then, once the front clears it switches to lake effect snow on Friday through the weekend. Snow amounts through Sunday will range around 12″+ in the Keweenaw, with around 8-10″ in the central and eastern U.P., along Lake Michigan 6-8″, and near 12″ in Alger and Luce counties. Impacts during this time period include sloppy roads and poor visibility from blowing snow.

Bitterly cold Arctic air is the second weather story. It sets in during the weekend with temperatures in the single numbers to teens below zero for some. Plus, dangerous wind chills will range from the teens below zero to -35° at times Sunday through Monday.

Today: Sunny early on with clouds increasing 30s south

Thursday: Widespread wet heavy dense snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Windy with lake effect snow along northwest wind belts and temperatures falling to the teens by the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts and colder

>Highs: Single numbers

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect and blustery conditions

>Highs: Single numbers below zero to teens below along the Wisconsin Stateline

>Wind Chills: Teens below to near -35° in the interior western U.P.

Monday: Partly cloudy and continued bitter cold with lake effect

>Highs: Singles below zero

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Single numbers

