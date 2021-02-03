New outdoor seating available at Drifa Brewing Company in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Drifa Brewing Company now has a way to enjoy your beer outside, and inside. New heated greenhouses have been installed next to the building in south Marquette.

They can seat up to six people and Drifa is allowing customers to reserve them for 90 minutes at a time. Drifa’s Management says the outdoor seating helps, but they also welcome back customers, even at 25 percent capacity.

“We’re welcoming the 25 percent capacity, I know some places or people would like more but I think it’s a great place for us to start, we’ve been serving outside, we never really stopped, we had people brave the cold and bundle up and enjoy a beer out in the beer garden as we were allowed to do so this feels a little bit more like normal,” said Drifa Brewing Company General Manager Heather Ludwig.

The best way to ensure you can use the outdoor seating, is to reserve one, ahead of time. To do that you can call Drifa Brewing Company at 906-273-1300.

