Misery Bay bottled cold brew to be sold in stores

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A locally owned and bottled cold brew is now on the shelves of three local retailers.

Misery Bay cold brew is still available on tap at Dead River Coffee Roasters in Marquette, but recently expanded its sales. The bottled brew is sold at Everyday wines, Lakeshore Depot and Phil’s 550, in addition to the coffee shop. Bottles are 12 ounces and are filled in the shop.

“Yeah so currently I’ve got a five week shelf life on the bottled cold brew. So no matter what, when you’re buying this product it’s gonna be really fresh, fresher than the other guys that are on the shelf from the big store guys. I’m working with a new filtration system to try to get a longer shelf life but I wanna keep it fresh. It’s always gonna taste better when it was brewed in the last few weeks.” says Sloan Dorr, owner of Misery Bay cold brew.

Dorr’s main goal was to make high quality, fresh cold brew readily available to customers.

She admits the process hasn’t been easy, but is something that was necessary for keeping up with customer demands

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.