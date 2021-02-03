Marquette’s first permanent homeless shelter opens its doors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Marquette, the homeless population will no longer need to worry about where they’ll be sleeping next.

Thirty beds equipped with clean linens, two bathrooms, an additional downstairs facility for disabled individuals, and a warm space available 24/7 for our community’s most vulnerable.

The Room at the Inn has officially opened its doors.

“Not only can we provide daytime services to provide our homeless population a place to go, now, we have successfully completed our first ever permanent homeless shelter,” Executive Director, Nick Emmendorfer, said.

The Warming Center’s mission began 14 years ago as a rotating shelter, meaning people would move between local churches for shelter.

But it wasn’t until 2019 when Emmendorfer pushed for a permanent location.

“We had to get the permit from the city and support from the community. We had to raise the money and reach out to capitol campaign donors to come up with $300,000 to fund this project.”

All while figuring out how to sustain a safe space.

“We designed the shelter in mind to meet the minimum requirements for state funding from the ESP program and we’re looking to get that funding starting in October.”

And now that the shelter has a permanent housing solution, they can now focus on taking care of those in need.

“The best part about this shelter is now that we can focus on the important piece of that mission which is transitioning people out of homelessness and into permanent supportive housing.

If you’re in need of a safe space, you can visit the Warming Center located on Washington Street in Downtown Marquette or call 906-227-9171.

