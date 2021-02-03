Advertisement

Marquette Township Board approves purchase of new recycle carts

The purchase totals out to $69,058.
Current customers will receive new recycle carts for curbside collection.
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two grants were received to get new recycle carts for the community, one from EGLE and the other from The Recycling Partnership.

The township will use the grants to purchase and distribute the new carts to current garbage and recycle customers.

The township’s Staff Planner Ryan Diederichsen presented the re-occurring information, after some small cost changes were made since the last quote approval, at the board meeting Tuesday night.

He says Marquette will coordinate with Ishpeming on delivery.

“We are now at the point where ordering carts does make sense,” says Diederichsen. “Ishpeming township has signed their agreement, and we’re looking to do that as soon as possible.”

The approval was unanimous among the board members.

The new recycle carts will be free of charge to current customers when they become available.

