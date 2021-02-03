Marquette County Board agrees to new parking system at Sawyer International Airport

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board agreed to a new parking system at Sawyer International Airport. During the Board’s regular meeting Tuesday night, airport staff brought forth the recommendation to award a new contract for parking to Austin Texas based FLASH Parking.

The contract cost is nearly $201,000 with a year fee of $9,000. Chair of the Board of Commissioners, Gerald Corkin says he’s received complaints on the current system for years. The current parking system was put in place back in 2009.

“We feel FLASH is the best choice, it will provide the easiest maintenance and for our staff and with it having continuous updating capabilities we should be able to avoid a lot of issues,” said Sawyer International Airport Manager, Duane Duray.

The new system would require training for staff at the airport. It would also feature a cloud-based server making regular updates to the system possible remotely.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.