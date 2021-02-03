‘Like a soft opening’ as local businesses resume indoor dining

MARQUETTE Co., Mich. (WLUC) - While the 25% limitation on dine-in service remains a point of contention, restaurant owners in Marquette County said they’re generally with business so far.

“Typically our lunch isn’t full by any means, (but) dinnertime picked right up. By 5:30 to about 7:30 p.m. we ran a 2-hour max capacity at the 25%,” said Ivy Ridenour, Owner of Jackson’s Pit Bar & Grill in Negaunee.

“We opened on the 1st. We wanted to capitalize on that first day, not give anybody any thoughts that we might be staying closed. And there were quite a few familiar faces on the first day,” said Kevin Hokenson, General Manager of Jasper Ridge Brewery & Restaurant in Ishpeming.

Each bar and grill kicked things off with a splash.

Jackson’s Pit reopened during their popular Taco Tuesday on Feb. 2.

And Jasper Ridge Brewery began its 25th anniversary celebration on Feb. 1.

Both Ridenour and Hokenson agreed it was like a soft opening of sorts -- reacquainting both staff and guests to an interaction that seemed like ages ago.

But it also meant introducing the rules in place.

“People naturally want to go visit a table and it’s on us to tell them you can’t do that,” Ridenour said.

“(We) try to stay on top of it, make sure we have everything posted and make sure we’re letting guests know that are coming in without a mask that we do require a mask until you’re seated with food or a drink,” explained Hokenson.

The owners advised remaining cautiously optimistic.

“I can’t even predict anymore, what’s going to happen. You just have to open every day and roll with it,” said Ridenour.

And keep options open.

“We’re looking at trying to break ground in spring to put an outdoor patio in that would help us expand,” said Hokenson.

Jackson’s Pit Bar & Grill Information: Webpage, Facebook

---> 906-401-0411

---> Open: Tuesday-Sunday, 12pm-10pm ET

Jasper Ridge Brewery & Restaurant Information: Webpage, Facebook, Online Ordering Link (*in progress*)

---> 906-485-6017

---> Open: Tuesday-Saturday, 3pm-9pm ET

