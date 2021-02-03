Heating resources and car tips for sub-zero temperatures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s starting to feel a lot like a Yooper winter with biting temperatures approaching the negatives this weekend.

Marthalar Service Adviser Jon Pleaugh said this means some of your personal belongings, like your car, will need a little extra attention.

“You definitely want to keep an eye on the tire pressure,” Pleaugh said. “Colder temperatures, the pressure can drop a few pounds.”

He recommends not driving off as soon as you get in your car. Instead, wait 10 to 15 minutes or longer for your car to warm up.

Servicing your vehicle before the temperatures drop is, also, advised.

“Check your battery and check your fluids and everything,” Pleaugh said. “We do it with every oil change coming into the winter months just to keep customers aware of what’s going on with their vehicles.”

For those in need of heating assistance in your home, the Salvation Army in Marquette is here to help pay your electric bill.

“If it’s Marquette Board of Light and Power in Marquette, the first place to come is here at the Salvation Army,” Captain Doug Winters said. “We actually run that program. It’s called ‘Generating Change for Marquette Board of Light and Power’.”

Clothing can be hard to come by, too. The Salvation Army gives out vouchers for their thrift store on a need basis.

Those in need of the services provided by the Salvation Army can call 906-226-2241 for more information.

