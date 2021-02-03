Governor Whitmer visits Pfizer vaccine facility

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited a downstate vaccine manufacturing campus on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Office of the Governor, she visited to the Pfizer global manufacturing campus, located in Kalamazoo, to shine light on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy. This facility shipped the first doses of its vaccine in late December of 2020.

During the visit, Governor Whitmer also learned more about Pfizer’s ongoing efforts with its COVID-19 vaccine program. The governor emphasized her administration’s effort to distribute the vaccine quickly, efficiently, and equitably to residents across the state of Michigan.

“This virus has challenged all of us in nearly every way imaginable, and yet through it all, the people of our state have stepped up and demonstrated the type of resilience, innovation and grit that defines us as Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “Watching the first doses of Pfizer’s safe, effective vaccine roll onto the trucks from its Kalamazoo facility last year filled everyone watching with a shared sense of pride in calling Michigan home. We are working to ensure equitable distribution of the safe and effective vaccine and I encourage everyone to continue making a plan to get vaccinated and to keep wearing their mask until the pandemic is over. Together, we can and will end this pandemic once and for all.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the state of Michigan has administered over one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, that number far surpassing the number of recorded cases in the state. The Governor’s Office says that the state has a comprehensive strategy, centered around vaccinating at least 70 percent of Michiganders age 16 and older as soon as possible. The state plans to administer 50,000 vaccinations per day as soon as there is an adequate supply of vaccine to support that number.

Wednesday’s visit to the global manufacturing site comes after Tuesday’s announcement from the Biden Administration, which is taking additional steps to increase vaccine supply to 10.5 million doses nationwide.

