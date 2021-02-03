Advertisement

Fauci: Don’t let Super Bowl parties become super spreaders

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.”

He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

Big events like Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of a U.P. housing project.
New housing options coming to three Upper Michigan communities
Car crash graphic.
Powers woman dies following early morning crash in Menominee County
FILE. Student athletes along with their friends and families gathered at the Michigan State...
Lawsuit seeks reversal of Michigan’s ban on contact sports
Defund Bergman is a new campaign by Michigan constituents.
New group aims to defund Congressman Jack Bergman
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Advocates push for truckers to get vaccinated earlier
In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Push to get truckers vaccinated
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
‘Mank’ leads all Golden Globe nominees with 6
LIVE at Dead River Coffee Roasters talking about and taste testing Misery Bay's cold brew coffee
LIVE at Dead River Coffee Roasters