CopperDog 150 sled dog races to be held with changes due to COVID-19

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The CopperDog 150 race will be happening this year with changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Doug Harrer, the CopperDog150 Board Chair, the board decided Tuesday evening to hold the race in a smaller format.

The race will begin Friday, February 26 in Eagle Harbor with only one race. Spectators are being encouraged to follow the race online and no other events will be happening this year.

More information on this years’ race is expected to be released soon.

