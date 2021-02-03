Chocolay Township man builds ice rink on pond in Lakenenland sculpture park

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakenenland is a sculpture park located on Highway M-28.

Keith Glendon and his family decided to turn the small pond inside the park into a public ice rink. The rink is currently open now as they are working on it.

Glendon says with less snow than normal this year, ice skating is the perfect winter activity.

“My daughters and I have been building pond rinks the last few years,” says Glendon. “And we just thought, you know, Tom’s done a wonderful thing here, and it’s a real icon to our community, and there’s this pond and it’s accessible and we thought let’s build it here this year.”

Glendon adds that he is very appreciative of Tom Lakenen’s work on the sculpture park and invites the public out to enjoy the area.

