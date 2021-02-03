Advertisement

Big Bay gears up for 32nd annual Honey Bear Classic

There are some changes made to the event this year due to the current pandemic restrictions.
The 32nd annual Honey Bear Classic will take place from February 12th to the 21st at the Big Bay Pathway.
The 32nd annual Honey Bear Classic will take place from February 12th to the 21st at the Big Bay Pathway.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There are some changes made this year due to the current pandemic restrictions.

The 32nd annual Honey Bear Classic will last for 10 days, rather than the normal weekend gathering. It will start on February 12th and end February 21st.

Participants can sign up online and ski or snowshoe the Big Bay Pathway trails on their own time. They are encouraged to time themselves completing the trails and upload it online. Prizes will be available for those who qualify.

The event coordinator Kristi Mills says the Honey Bear will be at the trailhead on the weekends during the duration of the event.

“I don’t really call it virtual because we’re inviting folks to come out and check out the trails,” says Mills. “This Honey Bear has always acted as a fundraiser for the Big Bay Pathway, so focus on the Big Bay area and see what we have to offer.”

Mills adds that a new trailhead has been put in next to Draver Park.

To sign up for the Honey Bear Classic, visit the Big Bay Pathway Facebook page or the NTN website.

