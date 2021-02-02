Advertisement

Young’s Recreation Complex to re-open Thursday

Firebrick Bar and Grill, groomed outdoor trail will be open.
The outside of Young's complex.
The outside of Young's complex.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Quiet and empty. That’s how Young’s Recreational Complex has been since November, says marketing director Jason Smedlund.

“The pool has been closed, restaurant, the entire complex has been closed; so it’s pretty much a ghost town around here,” said Smedlund.

But that is about to change. Smedlund says on Friday, the pool will start to be filled for first time since March 2020, due to the pandemic.

“That process will take about a week, we just have to make sure everything is up and running still after being closed for about a year,” he explained.

He says the pool will be open by Mid-February.

“I know everyone’s ready to get back,” he added.

But that’s not all, the Firebrick bar and grill will be reopening on Thursday February 4.

“We picked the fourth because our hours are going to be, and day open of the week, are going to be, Thursday through Sunday,” said Smedlund.

He says the complex will be closed Monday and Tuesday for deep cleaning.

“We’re going above and beyond the state mandated guidelines to keep our customers safe, that’s our biggest concern,” he said.

He says the complex also has a lot of room, so indoor-seating should not be an issue. but the outdoor recreation trail will also open on Thursday, if you prefer that.

“We have over 15 miles of groomed cross-country ski, snow show, and fat tire bike trails,” said Smedlund.

He says that goes through nearly 3,300 acres. Smedlund says no matter whether you are inside outside he hopes you feel safe returning to Young’s.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonorrhea illustration.
Marquette County seeing spike in cases of gonorrhea
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Downtown Crystal Falls is seen in Jan. 2021.
Mayor, bar owner cautions indoor dining reopening isn’t a ‘green light’
(Left to right, top to bottom) Rep. Sara Cambensy (D), Rep. Beau LaFave (R), Rep. Greg...
U.P. lawmakers call for higher capacity limits at restaurants

Latest News

Nick and Ruby Chenier.
Chenier’s Greenhouse prepares to open in spring
SAIL puts on the Chocolate Festival every year to help promote U.P. chocolatiers.
12th annual SAIL Chocolate Festival a virtual raffle
A rendering of the forthcoming Richard and Theresa Barch Center for Freshwater Research and...
LSSU receives $950K CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant
YMCA donors
Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center annual campaign underway