Young’s Recreation Complex to re-open Thursday

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Quiet and empty. That’s how Young’s Recreational Complex has been since November, says marketing director Jason Smedlund.

“The pool has been closed, restaurant, the entire complex has been closed; so it’s pretty much a ghost town around here,” said Smedlund.

But that is about to change. Smedlund says on Friday, the pool will start to be filled for first time since March 2020, due to the pandemic.

“That process will take about a week, we just have to make sure everything is up and running still after being closed for about a year,” he explained.

He says the pool will be open by Mid-February.

“I know everyone’s ready to get back,” he added.

But that’s not all, the Firebrick bar and grill will be reopening on Thursday February 4.

“We picked the fourth because our hours are going to be, and day open of the week, are going to be, Thursday through Sunday,” said Smedlund.

He says the complex will be closed Monday and Tuesday for deep cleaning.

“We’re going above and beyond the state mandated guidelines to keep our customers safe, that’s our biggest concern,” he said.

He says the complex also has a lot of room, so indoor-seating should not be an issue. but the outdoor recreation trail will also open on Thursday, if you prefer that.

“We have over 15 miles of groomed cross-country ski, snow show, and fat tire bike trails,” said Smedlund.

He says that goes through nearly 3,300 acres. Smedlund says no matter whether you are inside outside he hopes you feel safe returning to Young’s.

