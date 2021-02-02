Whitmer introduces $30M program for tuition-free community college

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan is now accepting applications for a tuition-free community college program called ‘Michigan Reconnect’.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the bipartisan $30 million effort will be available to anyone 25 years old and older.

The program will pay for the balance of tuition after other aid has been applied to receive an associate’s degree from an in-district community college. It will also help pay for private training school.

“Regardless of whether you are a democrat or republican, we can all agree on the importance of making sure every Michigander has a path to a good paying job here in our state,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

To be eligible, you must have lived in Michigan for at least the past year and do not have a college degree.

To see if you qualify, and to apply, click here.

