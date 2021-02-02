System to bring pattern change

The mild and quiet stretch is coming to an end. An upper-level trough will dig in on Thursday through Friday with a cold front. Ahead of the front temperatures will be above normal into the 30s. Therefore the initial precip will be a mix by Thursday morning. During the day wet heavy snow will spread west to east. Behind the front cold arctic will surge in and a transition to lake effect snow occurs on Friday. The hazards will be wet heavy snow and blowing snow, which will make driving difficult. Then, below normal temperatures will stick around through next week.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s south

Wednesday: Sunshine early on with clouds increasing and warmer

>Highs: Mid 30s

Thursday: Widespread wet heavy snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Snowy and windy

>Highs: 20s (temperatures falling during the day)

Saturday: Cloudy with lake effect snow and bitter cold

>Highs: Single numbers

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers

Monday: Partly cloudy continued cold ith lake effect along west wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers below zero

