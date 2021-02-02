Retired and future nurses are coming together in Escanaba to make sure their community is being vaccinated for COVID-19

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Generations of nurses have come together at Bay College’s vaccination clinic to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the 65 and up community.

“People want that normalcy back and I think it’s really important that we are a part of that and that’s really something that’s special to me,” said Lauren Cousineau, a Bay College nursing student.

Cousineau is among one of many Bay College nursing students to take part in administering vaccines. She and her peers are learning what it’s like to work at the frontlines when it’s needed most.

Dr. Caitlin Capodilupo, a faculty member at Bay College, said, “It not only gives them an idea of what it’s like to be a frontliner, but it also gives them an opportunity to participate in history.”

Dr. Capodilupo said her nursing students didn’t know how to give a shot when clinics began, but they learned and adapted quickly.

“I had eight students here the very first day of clinic which was Jan. 11 and they each gave over 40 shots.”

Those working the clinic have already administered over 2,800 vaccines. However, volunteers were still needed, and with the help of Registered Nurse, Mary Harrington, RNs came out of retirement to help their community.

“I knew if I reached out to some of our retired nurses in the area that they would come back and help, and the response was overwhelming,” she said.

And Harrington said nearly 20 retired nurses have been volunteering, while some continue to wait for their new license from the state.

“Nursing is not just a career. I really believe it’s a calling,” Harrington said.

A call, that future and former nurses are now answering - to work side by side to help their community.

Health Officer, Mike Snyder, also wants to thank those within the community who have shown their support and purchased meals for clinic workers.

For more information and updates on vaccine distribution in Delta and Menominee Counties, visit the Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.