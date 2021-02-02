Advertisement

Powers woman dies following early morning crash in Menominee County

21-year-old Natalie Dombrowski died from her injuries after her car went off the road and struck a mobile home.
Car crash graphic.
Car crash graphic.(wcax)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPALDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Powers woman has died following an early morning crash in Menominee County Tuesday.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Gladstone Post were sent to the intersection of County Road 563 and Tower Road in Spalding Township just before 3:00 a.m. Feb. 2, for a report of a car crashing into a home.

Investigation showed the vehicle was speeding east on Tower Road when it went through the CR 563 intersection, drove off the road and into a mobile home.

MSP says the driver was 21-year-old Natalie Dombrowski, of Powers. Troopers say she was transported from the scene to be airlifted for treatment, but died from her injuries prior to being airlifted.

The owner of the mobile home was there at the time of the crash, but was uninjured.

MSP says speed and alcohol are both believed to be factors in the crash, but the crash is still under investigation.

This story will be updated if additional information becomes available.

