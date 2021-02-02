Advertisement

Portage Health Foundation to award upwards of $120K in grants

Grant applicants must be trying to improve recreational opportunities for all ages.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Health Foundation in Hancock will be awarding $120,000 in grant money this year.

Applications are now being accepted. This is the third year the organization is giving out grant money.

The community recreation facilities and resources grant must be used for improving the quality of recreational opportunities for all ages. In the past, the grants have helped improve places like point Abbaye Park in Baraga, and the Chassell Fitness Trail.

“Our for counties include Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon Counties,” said Marketing Communications Coordinator Michael Babcock of PHF.

“It could be any number of things this money is used for,” he added. “But the bottom line is we want it to improve recreational opportunities for the people who live, work and play here.” Letters of inquiry are due Feb. 12 and applications must be in by March 22.

