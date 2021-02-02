Peter White Public Library in Marquette seeks public input on future decisions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library opened to let the public in on Monday, January 25. Patron visits are limited to one hour and masks must always be worn.

Currently, a survey is posted on the library website for the public based on the countless changes made over the course of the pandemic.

Library Director Andrea Ingmire says some changes that were made may be worth keeping. She says patron opinions are needed to help make decisions about the library’s future.

“We’ve had to make a lot of changes to how we offer services, so which ones of those may be something that we keep? And which ones of those can we just let go by the wayside,” says Ingmire. “So, really looking at how do we assess what changes people want to keep and which ones they don’t.”

Topics on the survey include operating hours, library uses, and comfort level pertaining to future in-person events.

To take the survey, visit the Peter White Public Library website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.