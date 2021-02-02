Advertisement

Peter White Public Library in Marquette seeks public input on future decisions

A survey is posted on the library’s website based on the many changes made during the pandemic.
Inside Peter White Public Library on Feb. 1, 2021. Masks must be worn at all times inside the...
Inside Peter White Public Library on Feb. 1, 2021. Masks must be worn at all times inside the library.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library opened to let the public in on Monday, January 25. Patron visits are limited to one hour and masks must always be worn.

Currently, a survey is posted on the library website for the public based on the countless changes made over the course of the pandemic.

Library Director Andrea Ingmire says some changes that were made may be worth keeping. She says patron opinions are needed to help make decisions about the library’s future.

“We’ve had to make a lot of changes to how we offer services, so which ones of those may be something that we keep? And which ones of those can we just let go by the wayside,” says Ingmire. “So, really looking at how do we assess what changes people want to keep and which ones they don’t.”

Topics on the survey include operating hours, library uses, and comfort level pertaining to future in-person events.

To take the survey, visit the Peter White Public Library website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonorrhea illustration.
Marquette County seeing spike in cases of gonorrhea
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Downtown Crystal Falls is seen in Jan. 2021.
Mayor, bar owner cautions indoor dining reopening isn’t a ‘green light’
(Left to right, top to bottom) Rep. Sara Cambensy (D), Rep. Beau LaFave (R), Rep. Greg...
U.P. lawmakers call for higher capacity limits at restaurants

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond WLUC image with CDC COVID-19 graphic.
MDHHS to provide weekly COVID-19 tests to educators
Phone scam graphic.
AG Nessel: Be aware of scammers acting as law enforcement agencies
Face mask.
CDC issues mandatory mask order for public transportation systems
FILE. Negaunee High School building.
Food Service Program extended again