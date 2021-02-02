Advertisement

People with prior COVID infection may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests

The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who’ve recovered from COVID-19 might have as many antibodies after one vaccine dose as those who’ve had both shots.

A study came out this week and is based on 109 people. Of that number, 41 of whom had already been infected.

Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly than those who had recovered from it.

The study hasn’t peer-reviewed yet and it does not prove varying levels of protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should get vaccinated even if they’ve had COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonorrhea illustration.
Marquette County seeing spike in cases of gonorrhea
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Downtown Crystal Falls is seen in Jan. 2021.
Mayor, bar owner cautions indoor dining reopening isn’t a ‘green light’
(Left to right, top to bottom) Rep. Sara Cambensy (D), Rep. Beau LaFave (R), Rep. Greg...
U.P. lawmakers call for higher capacity limits at restaurants

Latest News

Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown New York City during a...
Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades
YMCA donors
Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center annual campaign underway
"This this is a military coup and an attack against democracy, plain and simple," Sen. Mitch...
McConnell calls military acts in Myanmar a coup, 'plain and simple'
Mayor Pete confirmed as Secretary Buttigieg
Mayor Pete confirmed as Secretary Buttigieg