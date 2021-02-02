Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center annual campaign underway

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center has launched its annual campaign.

The center’s goal for 2021 is $80,000. All of that money supports senior wellness, scholarship membership and even kids’ day camp.

“Each year the annual campaign supports the Y’s non-profit charitable mission, that all are welcomed at the YMCA, and no one is turned away due to inability to pay. So, the financial support raised stays in each community,” said Johnathan Ringel, the center director.

The center held a virtual kick-off with the Delta County YMCA two weeks ago. Donations will be collected through the end March.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.