New group aims to defund Congressman Jack Bergman

Some are unhappy with Jack Bergman and his opinions.
Defund Bergman is a new campaign by Michigan constituents.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Michigan’s First District constituents is leading a campaign in an attempt to defund Congressman Jack Bergman.

“We are here to hold Jack Bergman accountable,” said Betsy Coffia on Zoom from Grand Traverse County where she serves as a county commissioner. “To demand, he apologizes and retracts his lies. We are here to encourage his donors to withdraw their support from him and refuse to fund the big lie he continues to spread.”

The group takes issue with Bergman’s positions on election results and the insurrection nearly four weeks ago.

On Jan. 6 Bergman posted on Facebook condemning violence seen at the capitol as a result of the presidential election.

Bergman comments on violence at Capitol and condemns retaliation.
Less than 12 hours later, he announced he is pushing for recertification of election results.

Here, Bergman said the results may be "unlawfully certified," or even "not regularly given."
That made members of the new group question whether Bergman supports his people or his own agenda.

Owen Goslin, a political activist, said he thinks Bergman should speak up about this.

“I believe that Mr. Bergman needs to speak up clearly in defense of our American-democratic way of life,” said Goslin. “To honor the hard work of citizens around the state who helped make the election free and fair.”

In response to this meeting, James Hogge, a representative reached out to TV6 for a comment.

“It comes as no surprise that woke radical leftists are attacking General Bergman,” said Hogge. “And attempting to publicly shame anyone who exercises their constitutional right to financially support him.”

Hogge added that “General Bergman is not going to back away from what he’s doing simply because a few members of the woke mob want to cancel anyone who would dare question their narrative.”

Defund Bergman has a petition it hopes people will sign to stop support for Jack Bergman.

