Navy delays commissioning of USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

A past LCS from Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wis.
A past LCS from Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wis.(Fincantieri Marinette Marine)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, Minn. (AP/WLUC) - The U.S. Navy says the commissioning of the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul in Duluth is on hold after a design defect was discovered.

The high-speed combat ship was christened at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in 2019. The commissioning ceremony was expected to take place this spring before a problem with the propulsion system was discovered.

The Navy did not provide a timeline for when it is expected to be commissioned or go into service following the gear fix.

The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is the 21st littoral combat ship in the Navy’s fleet. It will have a crew of about 140 sailors after its commissioning in Lake Superior.

Learn a bit more about a typical LCS here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

