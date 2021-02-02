Mackinac Straits Health Foundation: Year-end fundraising a huge success

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Mackinac Straits Health (MSH) Foundation reports a great response in their annual end of the year fundraising campaign.

“We deeply appreciate First National Bank of St. Ignace, the Musser Family, Richard & Jane Manoogian, and the Benser Family for their generosity in creating a $40,000 Match,” said Mike Grisdale, Foundation Director. “We are also proud of our many community donors who responded so generously to exceed our goal.”

“Our goal was to reach $80,000 and we surpassed all expectations by raising more than $134,000 to help support the Mackinac Straits Health System. We focused on recognizing the efforts of our employees during this campaign and added an online auction this year. The response reinforces what we already knew, that our community values the importance of local health care and the outstanding job that our team does all year round.

“It has been a challenging year for everyone, but especially for healthcare workers. Not only do these gifts help us financially, but it also boosts morale for our entire organization, knowing that the community supports the dedicated efforts of our entire staff!”

Plans are in the works for the annual “Hooping for a Cure” event, but it will have a different look this year. This annual event usually centers around a girls high school basketball game to raise money for the No Cancer Patient Left Behind program. Since there are restrictions on the size of crowds allowed, organizers are looking at putting together a successful fundraiser without being able to bring a large group together. This may include selling t-shirts, a 50/50 raffle and an online raffle. Details will be announced soon.

“I realize so many people look forward to our Hooping event, but we are not going to have a packed gym this year,” said Grisdale. “However, the need to help our oncology patients is greater than ever. We believe our community help us out once again.”

Other upcoming fundraising events for the Foundation include the St. Ignace Rock & Run on May 22, the Jewel Golf Outing on Mackinac Island on August 26.

Donations can always be made online or by sending a check. Online contributions are welcome at www.mackinacstraitshealth.org/donate. Checks can be made to: MSH Foundation, 1140 North State Street, St. Ignace, MI 49781.

