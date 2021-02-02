Advertisement

Food Service Program extended again

Students at Negaunee Public Schools can have free breakfast and lunch for the rest of the school year.
FILE. Negaunee High School building.
FILE. Negaunee High School building.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at a Marquette school will be getting free meals the rest of this school year.

Recently, the Michigan Department of Education notified Negaunee Public Schools that its Summer Food Service Program would be extended, allowing all students to have free breakfast and lunch for the rest of the school year.

The district’s Director of Dining Services, Calvin Attwell, says the department’s decision is beneficial for everyone.

“Normally during the Summer Food Program, all kids get to eat for free, whether it’s a pandemic or not,” Attwell said. “So this year, they chose to extend it and give us some waivers and flexibility.”

This is the second time during the academic year that the program had been extended, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. However, Attwell assures everyone will be eligible for at least one free meal per day.

“This is free for everyone, regardless of income and status,” he explained. “It is available to any student.”

The dining services director also acknowledges the move will mean a lot to the students.

“Their highlight of their day is coming to school and actually eating breakfast and lunch,” Atwell stated. “Because sometimes, they might not have that at home if they are not at school.”

As for the parents, Attwell guarantees their kids will be taken care of.

“It has alleviated a lot of stress from parents on, ‘Okay. Do I need to send money in for my kid to eat?’” he said. “Regardless of if the kid has money in their account, we would still feed them regardless.”

Attwell says he is unsure if the summer food service program will be extended for next fall. For now, students throughout the district do not have to worry about missing breakfast or lunch.

