Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution comes to Harvey Thursday

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be held in Harvey Thursday.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food distribution event on Feb. 4 from 10:00 a.m. to noon eastern.

This will be a drive-thru event so participants are asked to follow the directions given by the parking lot attendants.

Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle. It is not necessary to bring any containers to this event.

Food will be available for approximately 450 families.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Pease call 906-249-1715 if you have questions.

