Delta County Chamber of Commerce celebrates 100 years

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 100 years. In July of 1921, 20 business leaders gathered to create the area’s first chamber of commerce.

“We started as the Escanaba Chamber of Commerce and as the way we lived and worked changed, we change to the Delta County Chamber of Commerce in about 1976,” said Vickie Micheau, executive director for the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

Micheau compares the community to a chain’s strongest link, saying the chamber would not exist if it weren’t for its members and the continued support from the community.

“The focus will truly be on our members and celebrating with them their milestones and what they are doing to contribute to the quality of life and making Delta County a better place to live, work and visit,” said Micheau.

Today, the chamber sits at 700 members and continues to grow. In 2019, the chamber moved to its new location along Lincoln Road, by the state fairgrounds. The chamber acts as a cheerleader for local businesses as well as a source of information for people.

“Whether they’re visiting or whether they want to establish a business year or for businesses that are in Delta County, if they’re looking for resources and support, they know that they can come to the Delta County Commerce Center,” said Micheau.

A celebration will be held in July, focusing on the milestones of the chamber’s members. The chamber remains committed to bettering the Delta County community.

