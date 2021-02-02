Chenier’s Greenhouse prepares to open in spring

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Even in the off season, Chenier’s Greenhouse is keeping busy, preparing for the spring. From expanding its Gladstone location to purchasing a new location, Chenier’s Greenhouse doesn’t stop just because it’s winter.

“We reinvested quite a bit last year into building another greenhouse, upgrading some of their infrastructure and then also purchasing the new greenhouse in Norway,” said Nick Chenier, owner of Chenier’s Greenhouse.

The Norway location will be run by Mike Chenier, brother to Nick Chenier. At the greenhouses now, everyone is working on preparing to grow plants.

“We pre-fill all of our containers of soil that way. That way when it comes time to start growing plants, we’re all set and ready to go,” said Chenier.

Nick plans to begin planting at the end of February and open the greenhouses to the public at the beginning of May. With the addition of a new 30 by 120-foot greenhouse, there’s plenty of new products too.

“We added probably close to 100 new varieties of different plants different plants throughout vegetables, annuals and different types combination and hanging baskets,” said Chenier.

There’s another new addition to the greenhouses, the newest Chenier family member, Ruby. She’s an eight-month-old golden doodle and accompanies Nick at the greenhouse.

After selling out of product early last season, everyone at Chenier’s Greenhouse is hoping for another successful season.

