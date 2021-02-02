CDC issues mandatory mask order for public transportation systems

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - In compliance with an order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Jan. 23, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds everyone to mask up when working and riding on public transportation systems, rail, and van, bus and motorcoach service providers to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC Order implements President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 13998, Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel, “to save lives and allow all Americans, including the millions of people employed in the transportation industry, to travel and work safely.”

The CDC order is in addition to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) existing epidemic order that requires all transportation providers’ staff and patrons to use face masks, and to enforce social distancing among all patrons to the extent feasible.

Science-based measures are critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Mask-wearing is one of several proven life-saving measures, including social distancing, frequent hand washing, appropriate ventilation and timely testing, that can reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Requiring masks will protect America’s transportation workers and passengers, help control the transmission of COVID-19, and aid in reopening America’s economy.

In addition to the CDC order, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) anticipates issuing additional information and guidance on this topic.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has posted frequently asked questions and will continue to add to the following website with additional information in the coming days: www.transportation.gov/safety/mask-travel-guidance.

The latest COVID-19 information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

