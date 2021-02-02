Advertisement

Bridgefest announces 2021 sposnors

The festival will take place on Father’s Day Weekend, June 17-June 20.
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo) (WLUC)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Chamber of Commerce announced that preparations have begun for the 2021 Bridgefest. According to a press release, the chamber will be monitoring guidelines set by the WUPHD and the State of Michigan regarding outdoor events. Keweenaw Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Houghton has partnered with the chamber to sponsor the bridge fest.

The festival will take place on Father’s Day Weekend, June 17-June 20. Many events are planned for Bridgefest weekend, including Touch the Truck, which gives area families the ability to explore a wide variety of vehicles, from excavators to police cars.

The Classic Car Show is planned to take place and will feature prizes for participants. Bridge Fest will also include carnival foods and children’s activities.

“We’re proud to become partners on such an important festival, giving back to the community is something that is very important to us, and after 2020 we need a celebration,” said Brandon Schlief, General Manager of Keweenaw Chevrolet ,Buick, GMC in Houghton. “Offering these additional events allows families to get excited about continuing this tradition for years to come.”

For more information about the 2021 Bridgefest celebration and how to get involved visit www.bridgefestfun.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
The North Country Snowmobile Club posted video of the fire to its Facebook page.
None injured in trail groomer fire in Ontonagon
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Downtown Crystal Falls is seen in Jan. 2021.
Mayor, bar owner cautions indoor dining reopening isn’t a ‘green light’

Latest News

Carla's Cozy Inn is ready to serve you in Michigamme.
Carla’s Cozy Inn opening for indoor dining and bar service
TV6's Vice President and General Manager, Rick Rhoades, encouraging Yoopers to "Shop local, Buy...
Editorial: Support small businesses in Upper Michigan this month
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Stephenson National Bank employees donate money in "Jeans for Greens" program
Local bank raises money through “Jeans for Greens” campaign