Bridgefest announces 2021 sposnors

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Chamber of Commerce announced that preparations have begun for the 2021 Bridgefest. According to a press release, the chamber will be monitoring guidelines set by the WUPHD and the State of Michigan regarding outdoor events. Keweenaw Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Houghton has partnered with the chamber to sponsor the bridge fest.

The festival will take place on Father’s Day Weekend, June 17-June 20. Many events are planned for Bridgefest weekend, including Touch the Truck, which gives area families the ability to explore a wide variety of vehicles, from excavators to police cars.

The Classic Car Show is planned to take place and will feature prizes for participants. Bridge Fest will also include carnival foods and children’s activities.

“We’re proud to become partners on such an important festival, giving back to the community is something that is very important to us, and after 2020 we need a celebration,” said Brandon Schlief, General Manager of Keweenaw Chevrolet ,Buick, GMC in Houghton. “Offering these additional events allows families to get excited about continuing this tradition for years to come.”

For more information about the 2021 Bridgefest celebration and how to get involved visit www.bridgefestfun.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.