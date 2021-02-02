Apply now for 2021 DNR Conservation Officer Academy

MICHIGAN (Michigan DNR/WLUC) - Good news for anyone who’s been dreaming about a career as a Michigan conservation officer: The DNR is accepting applications for its upcoming conservation officer academy, which starts this spring.

This year’s academy offers a shortened “hybrid” option for anyone currently certified or certifiable by the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and meeting DNR hiring requirements. Applicants who do not meet the existing MCOLES license requirements will be eligible for a basic training academy. Everyone who successfully completes the academy will graduate in 2021.

F/Lt. Jason Wicklund, with the DNR Law Enforcement Division, said applicants don’t need previous law enforcement, fishing or hunting experience or a college degree, but these do help.

“We simply ask for a great attitude and willingness to learn,” Wicklund said. “Our instructors are the best at what they do, and we’ll provide recruits everything they need to succeed.”

Read the full hiring announcement and get details on the hiring process and eligibility requirements at Michigan.gov/ConservationOfficers or contact a local recruiter.

Questions? Contact: F/Lt. Jason Wicklund at WicklundJ@Michigan.gov.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.