2 teens arrested in fatal stabbing of Uber driver in Texas

HURST, Texas (KTVT) - Police arrested two 14-year-old boys on murder charges after an Uber driver was fatally stabbed during a robbery in Texas.

Police say 31-year-old Ryan Munsie Graham, a delivery driver for Uber Eats, was a victim to an event on Jan. 23 that they call “random.” She was attacked, allegedly by two 14-year-old boys, and sustained a fatal stab wound to her neck.

“It ended up being just a random thing where these two juveniles were out looking for somebody to rob and ran into her,” said Sgt. Eric Peters from the Haltom City Police Department.

Ryan Munsie Graham, a 31-year-old delivery driver for Uber Eats, sustained a fatal stab wound to her neck after she was attacked, allegedly by two teenage boys. She is survived by her husband and three children. (Source: Family photos, KTVT via CNN)

Detectives arrested the two 14-year-old suspects on Jan. 27 after finding evidence that links them to the case. Surveillance video for the property next door to the apartment complex offered police video of the suspects.

Police believe robbery was the motive behind Graham’s murder but say the suspects didn’t take much.

“The only thing that they took that we know of during the robbery was her cell phone,” Peters said. “It seems pretty senseless to kill somebody over a cell phone.”

The phone was recovered in a dumpster near the apartment complex where the suspects live.

Both juveniles were transported to the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Center in Fort Worth after their arrest. They face charges of capital murder.

Police hope the arrests bring a sense of comfort to the community and Graham’s family. She is survived by her husband and three children.

“I believe it brings some closure to them and the community, knowing that there’s not a killer running loose out on the streets,” Peters said.

