12th annual SAIL Chocolate Festival a virtual raffle

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL), a Marquette based nonprofit, helps those with disabilities across the U.P. to live full, productive lives.

The Chocolate Festival put on by SAIL every year brings crowds from all over the U.P. to buy and taste chocolate from local chocolatiers. This year, the event will look a bit different, as a raffle will be set up on the SAIL website instead of an in-person event.

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at the SAIL office in Marquette, Econo Foods, the Co-op, and Sayklly’s. They are $5 each or 6 for $25.

The prizes are $100 value chocolate baskets from chocolatiers around the U.P. There are about a dozen baskets available to win.

“The best part about the Chocolate Festival are the chocolatiers and the actual products,” says Sarah Peurakoski, Executive Director of SAIL. “So obviously with business being more difficult, restaurants having a harder time, we wanted to promote them. You know, funds come in for our program, but really to help support chocolatiers in the local area.”

Virtual drawings for winners will be held at noon on February 23rd, 24th, and 25th live on SAIL’s Facebook page. To view the live drawings at the end of the month, visit the SAIL Facebook page.

Peurakoski says money raised from the Chocolate Festival will support their main programs; SPAR, Assistive Technology Program, U.P. Vets Served, and Sled Cats U.P. Hockey Program.

