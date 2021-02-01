Advertisement

WCHA announces changes with NMU Hockey schedule

Alabama-Huntsville back on agenda
(NMU Graphic)
(WLUC)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Monday that three WCHA  series have been rescheduled.

The Northern Michigan at Lake Superior State series scheduled for Feb. 5-6 is now slated for Feb. 6-7 at Lake Superior State. Start times will be 5:07 p.m. ET on Feb. 6 and 3:07 p.m. ET on Feb. 7.

The Northern Michigan-Alabama Huntsville series postponed from Jan. 22-23 at Alabama Huntsville will now be played Feb. 16-17 at Northern Michigan. Start times will be 4:37 p.m. ET on Feb. 16 and 7:07 p.m. ET on Feb. 17.

The Bowling Green at Northern Michigan series slated to be played Feb. 19-20 will now be played Feb. 20-21 at Northern  Michigan. Start times will be 6:07 p.m. ET on Feb. 20 and 4:07 p.m. ET on Feb. 21.

