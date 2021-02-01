U.P. lawmakers call for higher capacity limits at restaurants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, restaurants can reopen with a 25 percent capacity limit in place, a 10 p.m. curfew and other restrictions.

Now, U.P. lawmakers are calling on the governor and MDHHS to reimplement a regional approach to COVID-19 restrictions. Legislators on both sides of aisle say Upper Michigan should be allowed a higher capacity limit for indoor dining.

“It doesn’t make any sense. It should at least be 50 percent in my opinion if not 100 percent,.” said Rep. Beau LaFave, R-108th State House District.

It’s a unified call from Rep. LaFave, Sen. Ed McBroom (R), Rep. Greg Markkanen (R) and Rep. Sara Cambensy to raise the capacity limits at restaurants.

“One thing I think that kind of makes us mad as U.P. lawmakers is we just can’t get our voice heard,” said Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-109th State House District.

This is why the democrat is calling for a regional approach to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We need to be given a fighting chance,” said Rep. Cambensy. “When we have closures like this they impact our rural areas, and certainly the U.P., a lot quicker than they do the urban areas downstate.”

According to MDHHS, Michigan’s testing positivity rate stands just under 6 percent. The Upper Peninsula is at nearly half of that at 2.9 percent. The lieutenant governor says he understand the virus has impacted different regions in varying ways.

“The way the pandemic has been present in the state has differed,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, D- Michigan. “There have been different measure and protocols in place.”

So has a regional approach been considered for indoor dining?

“It’s been considered across the board and so our policies are responsive to what’s been happening with the pandemic in different regions,” – Lt. Gov. Gilchrist.

The state last took a regional approach to restaurants in mid-May.

Representative Cambensy, who has staff that attends a weekly modeling call with the governor, says the state is looking to get the testing positivity rate lower.

“We are seeing it drop considerably, just within this last week, but again I don’t think there’s any intention on the governor’s part to really look at that regional model,” said Rep. Cambensy.

Representative LaFave, who lives three miles away from Wisconsin, says other states are benefiting from restrictions.

“Just five miles down, the strip club has been open for months so the Wisconsin business owners have been making a killing off of the shutdown in the U.P.,” said Rep. LaFave.

House Republicans say they will withhold funding to schools until the governor’s office lifts restrictions. Representative LaFave says he doesn’t want to support the effort but will if he has too. Representative Cambensy says she is disappointed in the efforts.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.